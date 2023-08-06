Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Issued By HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

