Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Costco Wholesale Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.39 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $552.04 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.10. The company has a market capitalization of $244.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

