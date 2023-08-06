Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dream Impact Trust Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:MPT)

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Dream Impact Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Dream Impact Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$5.11 million during the quarter.

Dream Impact Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.053 dividend. This is a positive change from Dream Impact Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

