Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $504.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.