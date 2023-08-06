Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Commvault Systems, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commvault Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $281,727.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,220.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $2,732,426. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.