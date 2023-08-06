Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $106.88 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

