QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QCOM opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

