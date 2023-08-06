Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $130.00 at TD Cowen

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Qualys Stock Up 4.0 %

QLYS stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

