Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $130.00 at TD Cowen

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2023

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Qualys Stock Up 4.0 %

QLYS stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.