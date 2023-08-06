Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $136.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of QLYS opened at $143.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day moving average of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 22.98%. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,919,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,919,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,558. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,955,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,282 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

