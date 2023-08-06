Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Radware has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.12 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Radware by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

