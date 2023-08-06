Raymond James Comments on Fortis Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. TD Securities cut their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.92.

Fortis Stock Up 1.1 %

FTS opened at C$53.74 on Friday. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.09. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.02 billion.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.87%.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.