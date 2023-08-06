Raymond James Raises CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $220.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.00.
CDW Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CDW opened at $197.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.
Institutional Trading of CDW
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
