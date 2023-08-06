Raymond James Raises Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $255.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $229.76 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.62.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

