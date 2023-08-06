Raymond James Weighs in on Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARR. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$10.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 249.11, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.81. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.05. The stock has a market cap of C$277.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

