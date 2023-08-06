Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RDI opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Reading International has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $36,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 15,640 shares of company stock valued at $319,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

