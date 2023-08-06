RealReal (REAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. RealReal has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.26 million. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RealReal Price Performance

NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.85 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after buying an additional 217,186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 815,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 59.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 930,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 94,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

