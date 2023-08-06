Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.71%.
Red Violet Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a market cap of $282.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.75 and a beta of 1.22. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $27.61.
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
