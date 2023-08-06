Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.71%.

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a market cap of $282.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.75 and a beta of 1.22. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDVT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,792 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 200,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 15.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 78,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 215.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Red Violet by 362.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 64,474 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

