Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $10.59 Per Share

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak expects that the company will earn $10.59 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RRX. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.02 and its 200 day moving average is $143.67. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $1,608,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

