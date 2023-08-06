Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $820.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $818.00 to $820.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.90.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $766.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $572.22 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $739.33 and a 200 day moving average of $759.93. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 800 shares of company stock valued at $580,412 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

