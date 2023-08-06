REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RGNX. Robert W. Baird started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $17.70 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after buying an additional 176,543 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

