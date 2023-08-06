Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $10.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 54,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $411,777.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,693,722 shares of company stock worth $12,929,116 over the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Repay Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 50.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 391,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 11.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Repay during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Repay by 41.4% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $825.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

