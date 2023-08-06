Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Repligen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.44.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $172.83 on Thursday. Repligen has a one year low of $134.64 and a one year high of $262.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 157.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,615,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

