Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst P. Blee expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $42.10 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $37.68 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $925.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $933.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $886.49. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.72, for a total transaction of $5,070,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total transaction of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $11,022,666. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

