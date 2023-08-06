Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NBIX. SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.59.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

