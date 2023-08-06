Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABCB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate purchased 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes purchased 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,368.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Millard Choate acquired 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,490 shares of company stock worth $898,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

