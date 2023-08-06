Research Analysts Set Expectations for Confluent, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Confluent in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

CFLT opened at $34.89 on Friday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Confluent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Confluent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Confluent by 27.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 318,635 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $9,836,262.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 318,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $9,836,262.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,316,081.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,237,818 shares of company stock worth $38,745,131. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

