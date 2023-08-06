Research Analysts Set Expectations for SL Green Realty Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of SLG opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -45.39%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

