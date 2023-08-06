Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.0 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.5% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,204,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,465,000 after purchasing an additional 179,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.