Reviewing Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Renasant pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Renasant alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renasant and Mercantile Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $663.25 million 2.60 $166.07 million $2.98 10.34 Mercantile Bank $213.92 million 2.69 $61.06 million $4.96 7.24

Risk & Volatility

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Renasant has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Renasant and Mercantile Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 5 0 0 2.00 Mercantile Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Renasant currently has a consensus price target of $34.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Mercantile Bank has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.60%. Given Renasant’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Renasant is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 20.47% 8.69% 1.10% Mercantile Bank 30.16% 17.92% 1.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Renasant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Renasant on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; administrative and compliance services; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.