Reviewing Osisko Development (ODV) & Its Competitors

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Osisko Development to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Osisko Development and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development Competitors 687 2992 3742 88 2.43

Volatility and Risk

Osisko Development presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.42%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 249.12%. Given Osisko Development’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Development has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $58.33 million -$148.04 million -2.20 Osisko Development Competitors $2.53 billion -$36.20 million 5.52

Osisko Development’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -329.29% -26.15% -19.66% Osisko Development Competitors -38.46% -7.22% -2.71%

Summary

Osisko Development competitors beat Osisko Development on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

