Reviewing Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sangoma Technologies and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zoom Video Communications 1 16 4 0 2.14

Volatility & Risk

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.30, indicating a potential upside of 200.90%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $83.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.19%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Zoom Video Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $255.15 million 0.41 -$110.78 million ($3.15) -1.40 Zoom Video Communications $4.39 billion 4.68 $103.71 million N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -41.63% -4.45% -2.68% Zoom Video Communications 0.12% 2.33% 1.75%

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Sangoma Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It also offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, the company offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

