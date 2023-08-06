Revolution Medicines (RVMD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 744.36%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $31.21 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $486,480.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,023,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $31,087.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,023,037.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $640,065. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,291,000 after acquiring an additional 949,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,262,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,669,000 after acquiring an additional 666,584 shares in the last quarter.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

