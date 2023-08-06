Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

NYSE RVLV opened at $17.57 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

