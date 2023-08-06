Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (RYTM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RYTM. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.17.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,178,000 after purchasing an additional 533,262 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,211,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
