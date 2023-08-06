Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) PT Raised to GBX 605

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.93) to GBX 605 ($7.77) in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RTMVY. HSBC raised shares of Rightmove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 530 ($6.80) to GBX 573 ($7.36) in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RTMVY opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.