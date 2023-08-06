RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at CIBC

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0684 per share. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

(Get Free Report)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 191 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.