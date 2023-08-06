RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at CIBC

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.65.
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 191 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.
