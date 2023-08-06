Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.24.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $298.82 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.13 and a 200-day moving average of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,531. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $11,444,550,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.