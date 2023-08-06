Roth Mkm Reiterates Neutral Rating for CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

CareCloud Price Performance

CCLD stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareCloud Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareCloud stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in CareCloud, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCLD Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.18% of CareCloud at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.