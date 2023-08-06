Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$45.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ANDHF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.75 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

