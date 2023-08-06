Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $524.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $522.00 to $524.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.

BIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $400.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.03 and its 200-day moving average is $430.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

