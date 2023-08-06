Royal Bank of Canada Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$230.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$228.00 to C$230.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFCZF opened at $146.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.89. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

