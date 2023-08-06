Royal Bank of Canada Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$37.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PRMRF opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $396.19 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.