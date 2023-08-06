Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $104.00 Average PT from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.08.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.8 %
RCL stock opened at $103.92 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.74 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.
Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,718 shares of company stock worth $60,696,499 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
