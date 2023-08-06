Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $104.00 Average PT from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.8 %

RCL stock opened at $103.92 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.74 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,718 shares of company stock worth $60,696,499 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

