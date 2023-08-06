Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $113.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.81.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

