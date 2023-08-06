Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $43.18 on Friday. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,570,575 shares of company stock worth $416,223,691 in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 173.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,667,000 after purchasing an additional 771,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 14.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after purchasing an additional 419,882 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

