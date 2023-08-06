Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $390.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $340.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $272.10 and a twelve month high of $367.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,027 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

