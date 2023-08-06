Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 24.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

