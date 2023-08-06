Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 200,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $128.54 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

