Scotiabank Cuts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$41.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,000 ($38.52) to GBX 2,600 ($33.38) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $27.40.

Endeavour Mining Cuts Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

