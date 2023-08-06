Scotiabank Trims First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Target Price to C$18.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCXXF. TD Securities cut their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
FCXXF opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.34.
About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.
